ABB cuts 25% of workforce at Virginia power grids plant

ABB Ltd. (ABB -0.4% ) says it is cutting 113 jobs at its power grids facility in South Boston, Va., 24% of its total workforce at the plant, in order to become "a leaner and more competitive organization."

The site, part of the power grids division which ABB is selling to Hitachi in an $11B deal, employed 467 people, although the company says the decision was not related to the sale.

An ABB spokesperson tells the South Boston News & Record that the cuts are due to a global slowdown in demand for transformers.