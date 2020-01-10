Detour Gold reports 2019 production results

  • Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF +2.6%) 2019 gold production of 601,566 ounces, is in the top quartile of guidance range of 590,000 – 605,000 ounces
  • The company improved from a net debt position of $117M at end of 2018 to a net cash position of $114M at the end of 2019, equivalent to cash generation of $231M.
  • Detour Lake Mine orebody continues to perform strongly, with 24.9% more tonnes and slightly lower grade (minus 4.4%) for 19.3% more ounces in 2019 relative to the mineral reserves.
