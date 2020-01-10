CounterPath skyrockets on Honeywell partnership for Smart Talk

CounterPath (CPAH +79.8% ) shares nearly double following news the company was selected by Honeywell (HON) to create Smart Talk communication software.

Smart Talk is a new Unified Communications software solution that "enables organizations to streamline communications [and] increase productivity... by allowing mobile workers to connect and collaborate on the devices they already use in their daily operations."

The global rugged tablet market is projected to reach $946M by 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate of 5.9% during 2018-25, CPAH says.