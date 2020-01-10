Brookfield, Temasek team up for Thyssenkrupp elevator bid - Reuters

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM +0.3% ) and Singapore's Temasek Holdings are joining forces in the auction for Thyssenkrupp's (OTCPK:TYEKF) (OTCPK:TKAMY) EUR 15B elevator division, Reuters reports, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Rival bidders for the unit include a group made up of Blackstone (BX +0.2% ), Carlyle Group (CG -0.4% ), and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board.

Another team includes Advent, Cinven, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

Japan's Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY) (OTCPK:HTHIF) is also in the running, and Finland's Kone (OTCPK:KNYJF) (OTCPK:KNYJY) could make a bid with private equity firm CVC, the people told Reuters.

Jan. 13 is the deadline for binding bids. Thyssenkrupp's supervisory board will meet on Jan. 15 to discuss the auction and is expected to reduce the field of bidders. Eventually a short list of two to three is expected for the final round of talks.