Cidara down 6% on rights offering

Jan. 10, 2020 11:36 AM ETCidara Therapeutics, Inc. (CDTX)CDTXBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Thinly traded micro cap Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX -6.1%) is down on more than double volume, turnover of 512K shares, in response to its planned rights offering aimed at raising $30M.
  • The proposed offering is the distribution of non-transferable subscription rights to purchase a portion of a common share for each share currently held or issuable upon the conversion of outstanding shares of its Series X convertible preferred stock or warrants.
  • The rights will be exercisable for an aggregate of 11,952,191 common shares and up to 1,195,219 shares of Series X Preferred during the period of Wednesday, January 22, until 5:00 pm ET on Monday, February 10, unless extended.
  • It intends to sell the Series X Preferred, each convertible into 10 common shares, at $25.10 per share. Holders will have the right to buy 1/10 of a share.
