Stifel boosts Activision target on upcoming games

Stifel has raised its target on Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) to near a Street high, pointing to the upcoming game schedule as a source of strength.

The firm boosted its target to $70 from $65, now implying 18% upside.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has performed better than expected, which has earned back some confidence, analyst Drew Crum writes. But it's a robust slate that should "drive improving fundamentals" going forward.

Sell-side analysts are Bullish overall on the stock, as are Seeking Alpha authors. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.