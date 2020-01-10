Lundin Gold reports 2019 production result of its Fruta del Norte mine

Lundin Gold (OTCPK:FTMNF +2.4% ) reports that its Fruta del Norte gold mine, in Ecuador, produced 28,678 oz of gold by the end of 2019 and is on track for commercial gold production in the Q2 2020.

Of the total production, 3,411 ounces were produced in the form of doré and 25,267 ounces produced as concentrate.

Meanwhile, Lundin updated the Fruta del Norte's life-of-mine plan, and forecasts all-in sustaining costs increased slightly from the previous estimate of $583/oz to $621/oz of gold