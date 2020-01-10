Ideaya Biosciences up 10% research deal with Boston Children's

IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA +9.6% ) has agreed to sponsor research at Boston Children's Hospital aimed at evaluating the role of protein kinase C (PKC) in a rare inherited condition called Sturge-Weber syndrome (SWS) that affects the development of certain blood vessels causing abnormalities in the brain, skin and eyes from birth. It is caused by mutations in the GNAQ gene.

The research will assess whether lead candidate IDE196, a PKC inhibitor in-licensed from Novartis, can restore normal function in endothelial cells with GNAQ mutations and if PKC inhibition regulates blood vessel size in mouse models of enlarged vessels seen in SWS capillary malformations.