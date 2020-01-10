Deutsche Bank sees 'strategic action' coming at L Brands, upgrades to Buy

L Brands (LB +2.8% ) moves higher just a day after reporting weak holiday sales, as Deutsche Bank analyst Tiffany Kanaga upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $24 price target, up from $22.

DB analyst Tiffany Kanada thinks LB's holiday report, with Victoria's Secret reporting sales well below expectations, likely tips the scale "more toward a split, likely triggering strategic action in the near-term."

LB's "window of opportunity" for action is fairly limited, which creates a risk/reward that is now "skewed meaningfully to the upside," Kanada contends.

In addition, Barington's standstill agreement expires next month and other activists could enter the fray ahead of LB's annual meeting, the analyst says.

LB's average Sell Side Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish.