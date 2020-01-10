Stocks reverse course after mixed jobs report

Stocks turn down as investors sift through the December jobs report that gave off mixed signals on the strength of the economy and November's wholesale trade inventories missed estimates.

After breaking through 29,000 for the first time ever, the Dow reverses course and slips 0.4% , pulled down by Boeing after internal emails released by the planemaker showed employees sounding alarms over the 737 MAX.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq each fall 0.2% .

With little sign of wage inflation pressure in the jobs report, the 10-year Treasury rallies, pushing yield down 4 basis points to 1.82%.

Crude oil, down 0.5% , falls below $60 per barrel to $59.28.

Gold rises 0.4% to $1,560.70 per ounce.

Overseas, the Stoxx Europe 600, Germany's DAX, and the FTSE 100 all closed down 0.1% .

In the U.S., industrials ( -0.5% ), financials ( -0.5% ), and energy ( -0.5% ) are the biggest decliners in the S&P 500 sectors, while traditionally defensive sectors real estate ( +0.5% ) and utilities ( +0.4% ) make the biggest moves up.