Evelo Bio up 7% on improved timeline for lead candidate

Thinly traded micro cap Evelo Biosciences (EVLO +7.1% ) is up on 60% higher volume, a modest 88K shares, in reaction to its update on lead candidate EDP1815.

Based on FDA feedback, it has finalized the design of a Phase 2 dose-ranging clinical trial in patients with mild-to-moderate psoriasis. The primary endpoint of the 180-subject study will be the mean reduction from baseline in PASI score at week 16. The trial should start next quarter with preliminary data available by year-end.

If all goes well, Phase 3 studies will commence in 2021 that may be smaller than originally expected which will shorten the development timeline to registration.

The company is also evaluating EDP1815, an orally administered monoclonal strain of a gut bacterium called Prevotella histicola, in atopic dermatitis.