Endo settles opioid case in Oklahoma

Endo International (ENDP +2.2% ) announces that subsidiaries Endo Pharmaceuticals and Par Pharmaceutical have settled an investigation by the Oklahoma Attorney General's office over their role in the opioid epidemic there.

Endo Pharmaceuticals has agreed to pay $8.75M resolve the issue without an admission of guilt or wrongdoing.

The company voluntarily stopped promoting opioids in 2017.

Many more lawsuits remain to be adjudicated.