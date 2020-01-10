Susquehanna cuts Foot Locker as holiday launches seen falling short

Jan. 10, 2020 12:43 PM ETFoot Locker, Inc. (FL)FLBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Foot Locker (FL +0.5%) is downgraded to Neutral from Positive with a $41 price target, trimmed from $47, at Susquehanna, which says its channel checks indicate holiday launches of the goods it sells from Nike, Adidas and others were "not enough to overcome last year's difficult comparisons."
  • Susquehanna's Sam Poser thinks FL will miss its relatively flat Q4 same-store sales guidance but achieve the low end of its low-single-digit FY 2019 guidance, and sees FY 2020 guidance "will most likely prove too aggressive."
  • Despite a "compelling" valuation, Poser believes less effective engagement and communication is driving lackluster results at FL.
  • FL's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.
