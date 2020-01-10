Monster Beverage named a 2020 Top Pick at Credit Suisse

Monster Beverage (MNST +2.7% ) moves higher after Credit Suisse names the stock as a top pick for 2020, saying the company's current strategy is working and the stock is entering period of easing comparisons.

Reiterating his Outperform rating with a $77 price target, analyst Kaumil Gajrawala says he is intrigued by the "under the radar" launch of Predator as a play within the affordable energy category, whose "concentrate model suggests potentially attractive profitability with fewer established competitors."

MNST's "long-term growth story consists of solid U.S. industry growth with innovation-driven share gains plus overseas expansion," Gajrawala writes, expecting earnings and free cash flow to grow at respective compound annual growth rates of 13% and 9% through 2023.

MNST's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.