Mersana Therapeutics up 4% on 2020 outlook

  • Ahead of JPM20, Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN +3.5%) announces key objectives and milestones for 2020. Highlights:
  • XMT-1536: Announce data in a once-every-four-week dose escalation cohort in a Phase 1 study in H1 as well as interim results from the expansion study. More mature data to be reported in H2.
  • XMT-1592: Initiate Phase 1 dose-escalation study in H1.
  • Initiate IND-enabling studies of new B7-H4 ADC (antibody-drug conjugate) candidate. Report data and the name of the candidate in H2.
  • Identify a STING agonist ADC based on its Immunosynthen platform. Report preclinical data throughout the year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.