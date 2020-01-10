Mersana Therapeutics up 4% on 2020 outlook
Jan. 10, 2020
- Ahead of JPM20, Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN +3.5%) announces key objectives and milestones for 2020. Highlights:
- XMT-1536: Announce data in a once-every-four-week dose escalation cohort in a Phase 1 study in H1 as well as interim results from the expansion study. More mature data to be reported in H2.
- XMT-1592: Initiate Phase 1 dose-escalation study in H1.
- Initiate IND-enabling studies of new B7-H4 ADC (antibody-drug conjugate) candidate. Report data and the name of the candidate in H2.
- Identify a STING agonist ADC based on its Immunosynthen platform. Report preclinical data throughout the year.