U.S. rig count tumbles by 15

The number of active drilling rigs in the U.S. declines by another 15 to 781, following last week's drop of 9, according to the latest weekly survey from Baker Hughes.

The oil rig count slides by 11 to 659, gas rigs slipped by 4 to 119, while 3 rigs remain classified as miscellaneous.

February WTI crude oil remains lower following the data, -0.6% at $59.20/bbl.

