Q4 bank earnings seen reflecting trading revenue rebound

In broad brush strokes, look for higher Y/Y trading revenue, lower investment-banking revenue, and the effect of a new accounting standard on reserves for credit losses in Q4 bank earnings.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.7% ), Citigroup (C -0.7% ), and Wells Fargo (WFC +0.3% ) kick off earnings season on Tuesday, while Goldman Sachs (GS) and Bank of America (BAC -0.6% ) report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley (MS +0.6% ) weighs in on Thursday.

Early in December, JPMorgan said its Q4 trading revenue will increase "meaningfully" Y/Y, driven by fixed-income; investment-banking fees are expected to be flat from a year earlier.

Bank of America sees Q4 trading revenue up 7%-8% Y/Y and investment-banking revenue to increase 3%-4%, CEO Brian Moynihan told conference attendees on Dec. 11.

For the big five banks as a group, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analysts expect investment-banking revenue to decline 3% Y/Y.

FICC trading revenue, though, should increase Y/Y as Q4 2018 was a challenging quarter. Q/Q, KBW sees trading revenue down 15.8%, a typical seasonal decline from Q3 to Q4.

The move to current expected credit loss accounting (CECL) is expected to result in one-time adjustments to reserves. KBW analysts expect a median 36% reserve increase for the companies they cover, which should result in a 7% rise in 2020 provision expenses, and ~1% reduction in EPS.

Raymond James analyst David Long doesn’t expect Wells Fargo’s results to turn around anytime soon. Early last month, he downgraded the stock to Underperform, adding that he expects things to “get worse before it gets better.” He sees revenue continuing to contract for a fourth straight year in 2020 and profit metrics lagging those of its rivals.

With JPM in overbought territory, the stock has exhibited a pattern of staying range-bound in the first half of the year, he wrote on Jan. 8.