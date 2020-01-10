Q4 bank earnings seen reflecting trading revenue rebound

In broad brush strokes, look for higher Y/Y trading revenue, lower investment-banking revenue, and the effect of a new accounting standard on reserves for credit losses in Q4 bank earnings.
JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.7%), Citigroup (C -0.7%), and Wells Fargo (WFC +0.3%) kick off earnings season on Tuesday, while Goldman Sachs (GS) and Bank of America (BAC -0.6%) report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley (MS +0.6%) weighs in on Thursday.
Early in December, JPMorgan said its Q4 trading revenue will increase "meaningfully" Y/Y, driven by fixed-income; investment-banking fees are expected to be flat from a year earlier.
Bank of America sees Q4 trading revenue up 7%-8% Y/Y and investment-banking revenue to increase 3%-4%, CEO Brian Moynihan told conference attendees on Dec. 11.
For the big five banks as a group, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analysts expect investment-banking revenue to decline 3% Y/Y.
FICC trading revenue, though, should increase Y/Y as Q4 2018 was a challenging quarter. Q/Q, KBW sees trading revenue down 15.8%, a typical seasonal decline from Q3 to Q4.
