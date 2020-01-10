Live Nation bull calls DOJ case 'thin'

A new filing reveals details of Justice Dept. thinking in a claim that Live Nation (LYV -1% ) violated its decade-old consent decree - and Guggenheim says the "case appears as thin as we initially thought."

Echoing Live Nation's stance, Guggenheim notes that despite language about a reputation for retaliation, the DOJ calls attention to "six episodes out of ~5000 - most of which were already well known."

The firm's forecasting 20% growth this year in adjusted operating income.

It maintains a Buy rating and an $84 price target, implying 18% upside.

Sell-side analysts are Bullish overall, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bearish. Live Nation has a Quant Rating of Neutral.