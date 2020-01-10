Good news/bad news: ADP, BLS job growth views conflict

The good news is that most of this week's economic reports came in on the stronger side.

But digging deeper, the picture may not be so clear. ADP job growth report came in stronger than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' report.

And though the BLS's nonfarm payrolls headline number trailed consensus, the U-6 — an unemployment metric that includes part-time workers who want full-time jobs and those who have stopped looking for work — fell to 6.7%, a record low.

Stronger-than-expected: ADP reports 202K jobs added in December, exceeding the consensus for 157K, and the strongest reading in eight months.