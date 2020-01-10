Goldman launches long-awaited Marcus app

Goldman Sachs Group (GS +0.2% ) launches a mobile app this week for its Marcus, the online bank it launched in 2016.

Until now, Marcus customers could only view account information, make loan payments or balance transfers on its website.

Goldman spokeswoman Kristen Greco told Reuters the app was one of the most common customer requests and software engineers "spent the better part of 2019" working on one.

Marcus marked Goldman's foray into consumer banking. Before then, it had operated mostly as a trading house and investment bank.