NextEra Energy (NEE +0.2% ) and Duke Energy (DUK -0.1% ) may have dodged a bullet after the Florida Supreme Court ruled against a proposed constitutional amendment that would have allowed customers to choose their electricity providers, threatening monopolies held by the companies.

The court ruled the petition's language was "misleading" and does not comply with requirements for the 2020 ballot.

Citizens for Energy Choice, the measure's sponsor, says the ruling ends the initiative.

Florida Power & Light owner NEE says the proposed language in the proposed amendment was "clearly aimed to trick voters," and DUK says the court ruling was a "win for our customers, and state and local governments."