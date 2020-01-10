Endeavour Silver reports production declines, expects improved 2020

Endeavour Silver (EXK +0.9% ) says Q4 and FY 2019 production fell sharply, citing the suspension of mining operations at the El Cubo mine during the quarter and lower throughput and grades at the Bolanitos mine.

The Mexico-focused miner says Q4 silver production sank 32% Y/Y to 939.5 oz. and gold production slid 27% to nearly 9.6K oz, or 1.7M silver equiv. oz.; for the full year, output of silver and gold both fell 27% Y/Y to 4M oz. and 38.9K oz., respectively, or 7.1M silver equiv. oz.

EXK says production rose at the Guanacevi mine, where operational changes helped improve mine outputs and allowed access to higher-grade ores.

"We are finally seeing production turning around, led by Guanacevi," EXK says, adding that higher production is expected at each of its three mines in 2020.