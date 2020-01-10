Casper Sleep files for IPO

Well-known private mattress maker Casper Sleep has filed for its initial public offering.

It's pointing to a "global sleep economy" of $432B as the opportunity, with $79B of that in the U.S. and a global compound annual growth rate of 6.3%. It's filed for a placeholder sum of $100M.

The company's not profitable yet, but growing rapidly. For the nine months ended Sept. 30, it logged revenue of $312M (up 20% Y/Y) and an operating loss of $65.1M (roughly flat). With most expenses tied up in sales/marketing and G&A, net loss was $67.4M for that period vs. a prior-year loss of $64.2M.

It's seeking to list on NYSE under the symbol CSPR.

The company was valued post-money at $1.1B last year, after investments from companies including Target (TGT +1.1% ).

As competitors, it faces mostly legacy mattress makers (including Tempur Sealy (TPX +0.3% ), Serta Simmons and Sleep Number (SNBR +1.4% )) along with more recent direct-to-consumer entrants like Purple and Leesa.

The filing comes via Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, BofA Securities, UBS Investment Group, Citigroup, Piper Sandler and Guggenheim.