Nautilus rises again; SunTrust boosts target on Bowflex

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) is up for a second day, +11.7% , after reports that peer Equinox was close to gaining new private-equity funding.

Adding to the positivity today is SunTrust, which has raised its price target by 50% based on improving trends in the core Bowflex business.

It boosted its target to $3 (from $2), vs. a current price of $3.15.

Nautilus is "not out of the woods," as it needs to stabilize its Max Trainer business, but Bowflex has improved through Q4 and into this month, the firm says.

The direct-to-consumer business may be "showing signs of life" after revenue contraction in 11 of the past 13 quarters, it says.

SunTrust rates it a Hold, and so do sell-side analysts on average. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral as well.