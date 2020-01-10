Ericsson down, Nokia up amid Handelsbanken switch

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) is down 2.7% in U.S. trading today, and Nokia (NYSE:NOK) up 0.4% , after Handelsbanken has had a change of heart on 5G.

The bank raised Nokia to Buy from Hold, and cut Ericsson to Hold from Buy - saying Nokia's valuation is low and Ericsson (in "pole position" for 5G) is facing expectations that may be too high.

Recent order wins suggest Nokia's 5G issues will soon be behind it, the bank says, and it sees potential for shares to rise by 30%.

Meanwhile Ericsson also faces a mixed demand outlook for equipment in the short term; Handelsbanken is staying "cautious while consensus adjusts to reality." It's cut its price target to 92 kronor, now implying 12% upside after a 2.2% drop today in Stockholm.