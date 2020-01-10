Airbus commercial aircraft deliveries rise to new annual record

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY -0.5% ) reports it delivered a record 863 commercial aircraft in 2019, topping its previous record set in 2018 by 8% and passing Boeing as the world's biggest planemaker.

Airbus says it received 1,131 new orders during the year, with net orders of 768 vs. 747 in 2018.

The company delivered 642 aircraft in the A320 family, up 2.5% from 626 in 2018, and A220, A330 and A350 deliveries also increased.

Boeing, hobbled by the 737 MAX crisis, reports its production figures next week.