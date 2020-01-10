Next Fed rate move could be a cut, Kashkari says
Jan. 10, 2020 3:45 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- While Fed's monetary policy is staying put for now, indications that the economy may be weakening could mean the next move by the central bank will be a cut rather than a hike, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari told Reuters in an interview.
- Most Fed officials stress that it's not on a pre-set course, will monitor economic data closely, and will make decisions on a meeting-by-meeting basis.
- “The fact that job growth appears to be more muted and wage growth is slowing doesn’t tell me we are running out of workers, it tells me the underlying economy is slowing,” Kashkari said. “If I were to guess the next rate move, my guess (on) the balance of risks, is that it will be down and not up.”
- Kashkari, who has a voting spot on the Fed's policy-setting committee this year, has been among the most dovish of the central bank's 17 policymakers.
- He's in no rush to cut rates further, though. “I think we are on pause for the foreseeable future,” he said.
- The CME FedWatch Tool puts the probability of the target rate staying at 1.50%-1.75% at 90.6%, only slightly down from the 91.1% probability as of yesterday. The probability for a 25-basis point rate hike is 9.4%.
