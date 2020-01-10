GM to revive Hummer name on new electric pickup model - WSJ

Jan. 10, 2020 3:58 PM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)GMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor43 Comments
  • General Motors (GM -1.3%) is bringing back the Hummer name on an all-electric pickup truck to be sold under the GMC brand beginning in early 2022, WSJ reports.
  • GM has enlisted basketball star LeBron James to promote Hummer's return, including a plan to air a commercial during the Super Bowl next month, according to the report.
  • The vehicle would be among the first of several large, battery-powered SUVs and pickup trucks that GM is expected to roll out over the next several years, but there are no plans to establish Hummer as a stand-alone brand.
