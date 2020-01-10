Corus +6.3% after content growth paces narrow revenue beat

Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) closed up 6.3% today after a narrow miss on profits in its Q1 report, but revenues that eked out a beat of revenue expectations.

Revenues rose just 0.1% Y/Y to C$467.9M, while consolidated segment profits fell 4%.

The company pointed to a boost in revenues from TV advertising as well as double-digit content revenue growth.

Revenue breakout: Television, C$429.95M (up 0.9%); Radio, C$37.9M (down 8.1%).

Segment profit: Television, C$178.6M (down 3.2%); Radio, C$12M (down 7.6%).

