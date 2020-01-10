Jefferies Merchant Banking's We investment value shrinks by $200M

In Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) 2019 shareholder letter issued today, the firm breaks down the estimated fair value of businesses held in its legacy Merchant Banking portfolio.

Among those businesses is an investment in the We Company (WE), with an estimated fair value of $54M as of Nov. 30, 2019, down from $254M at Nov. 30, 2018.

Total book estimated fair value of the Merchant Banking portfolio was $2.89B at Nov. 30, 2019, down from $4.13B a year earlier.

During the year, Jefferies cashed out of National Beef in 2019, realizing an aggregate $396M, or 57%, in excess of estimated fair market value at the beginning of the year.

It also distributed its 15% stake in Spectrum Brands, valued at $451M, to Jefferies shareholders in 2019. The Spectrum stake was listed at estimated fair value of $374M at Nov. 30, 2018.