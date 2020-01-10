OncoCyte to acquire Insight Genetics

OncoCyte (NYSEMKT:OCX) has agreed to acquire privately held Insight Genetics (IG) for $12M in cash and stock, specifically, $7M in cash and $5M in OCX common shares.

The merger agreement also provides for OCX to pay a 10-year revenue share of not more than 10% of net collected revenues for current IG pharma service offerings and a tiered revenue share percentage of net collected revenues through the end of the lifecycle if certain new cancer tests are developed using IG technology. OncoCyte may pay contingent consideration of up to $6 million, in any combination of cash or OncoCyte common shares if certain milestones are achieved.

OCX will host a conference call today at 4:30 pm ET to discuss the transaction.