Oil wraps up worst weekly drop since mid-summer

Crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) posted its worst week in at least five months, amid fading fears of a wider U.S.-Iran confrontation and a surprise weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories.

WTI February futures settled -0.9% at $59.04/bbl, capping a 6.4% slump for the week - the biggest weekly percentage loss for a most active contract since mid-July - while March Brent crude closed -0.6% to $64.98/bbl, off 5.3% in a week that marked the largest such decline since August.

Crude prices have dropped back below levels prior to last week's U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian military general Qassem Soleimani.

"The diminished threat of a war in the Middle East and rising U.S. inventories have been a double whammy for oil in past two days," says Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital.

Among notable decliners in the oil and gas sector: DVN -2.9% , CHK -7% , EOG -2.2% , MRO -2% .

