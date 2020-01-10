Cohu offers updated Q4 guidance

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) has offered its updated Q4 outlook via an SEC filing.

It's filed the presentation it's using in various analyst meetings around the Needham Growth Conference.

The company sees sales coming in at $134M-$144M (above expectations for $139.1M), gross margin of 41-43%, operating expenses of about $50M and EBITDA growth at 8% at the midpoint.

Cash flow from operations rose to $8.2M in Q3, it notes, vs. -$9.5M in Q2.