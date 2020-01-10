Boot Barn Q3 preliminary sales, EPS beat consensus

Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) fiscal Q3 preliminary net sales of $284M, up 12% Y/Y, beats the average analyst estimate of $280.6M.

Boot Barn slumps 4.0% in after-hours trading of 122,271 shares.

Same-store sales for the quarter ended Dec. 28, 2019 rose ~6.7%, comprised of 5.7% increase in retail same-store sales and e-commerce sales increase of ~11%.

Q3 preliminary EPS, excluding a 4 cent benefit in income tax accounting for share-based compensation, was 81 cents; compares with consensus of 78 cents.

The first two weeks of its fiscal Q4 are in line with Q3, said CEO Jim Conroy.