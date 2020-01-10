Seeking Alpha
Stocks succumb to late-day profit-taking

The stock market closed slightly lower on Friday after posting new highs in the early going, including the Dow Jones average hitting 29,000 for the first time.

Sentiment was dampened a bit by the December employment report, which showed non-farm payrolls rising by a softer than forecast 145,000 jobs.

But Friday's lackluster showing followed solid weekly gains for the three major averages in which the Dow gained 0.7%, the S&P 500 added 0.9% and the Nasdaq jumped 1.8%.

In today's trade, the S&P 500 financials (-0.8%), industrials (-0.7%), energy (-0.6%) and consumer discretionary (-0.5%) sectors were the biggest losers, while the defensive-oriented real estate (+1%), utilities (+0.2%) and health care (+0.04%) groups finished higher.

U.S. Treasury prices edged higher, with the two-year yield shedding a basis point to 1.56% and the 10-year yield dropping 3 bps to 1.83%.

U.S. WTI crude oil settled -0.9% to $59.04/bbl.

