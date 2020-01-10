Boeing hit with $5.4M FAA fine for defective 737 MAX wing parts

The Federal Aviation Administration proposes a $5.4M civil penalty against Boeing (NYSE:BA) for allegedly installing non-conforming slat tracks on 178 737 MAX aircraft, which the company presented as ready for airworthiness certification.

The proposed fine is in addition to a previously proposed $3.9M fine for allegedly installing the same non-conforming components on 133 737 NG aircraft.

The FAA also proposes a $3.92M civil penalty against Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) for allegedly operating multiple aircraft on commercial flights with incorrect calculations of weight and balance data.