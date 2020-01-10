Seeking Alpha

NBCU poaches MacFarlane from Fox in new deal

|About: Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)|By:, SA News Editor

Seth MacFarlane, creator of longtime animation standby Family Guy, is leaving his longtime home of Twentieth Century Fox TV (now part of Disney (NYSE:DIS)) for a large overall deal at NBCUniversal (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

That's the latest in a string of high-profile creator contracts as media companies compete heavily amid a new streaming landscape.

The deal is reportedly for five years, valued at $200M, and will mean that MacFarlane will build projects for streaming service Peacock rather than for Hulu.

His long-running overall deal at Fox TV expired in June.

MacFarlane and his Fuzzy Door Productions will make TV projects for internal and external networks at NBCU.

