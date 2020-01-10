NBCU poaches MacFarlane from Fox in new deal

Seth MacFarlane, creator of longtime animation standby Family Guy, is leaving his longtime home of Twentieth Century Fox TV (now part of Disney (NYSE:DIS)) for a large overall deal at NBCUniversal (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

That's the latest in a string of high-profile creator contracts as media companies compete heavily amid a new streaming landscape.

The deal is reportedly for five years, valued at $200M, and will mean that MacFarlane will build projects for streaming service Peacock rather than for Hulu.

His long-running overall deal at Fox TV expired in June.

MacFarlane and his Fuzzy Door Productions will make TV projects for internal and external networks at NBCU.