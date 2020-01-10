Fired Boeing CEO Muilenburg gets no severance

Former Boeing (NYSE:BA) CEO Dennis Muilenburg was denied any severance or separation payments in connection with his recent departure, according to an SEC filing.

"Dennis received the benefits to which he was contractually entitled and he did not receive any severance pay or a 2019 annual bonus," the company says.

Based on securities filings from early 2019, Muilenburg would have been for ~$39M in severance.

Nevertheless, Muilenburg stands to receive $62M in long-term incentive, stock awards and pension benefits, according to Reuters calculations.