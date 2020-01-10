Oil sands' discount vs. WTI widens to most since November 2018

Western Canadian Select's discount to U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil today hit the widest since Alberta's provincial government introduced its plan to restrict production more than a year ago, reaching US$24.05/bbl.

The widening differentials suggest Canadian oil is at high risk of a "blowout," and if the differential widens beyond US$25/bbl, the "Alberta government might be forced to step back in and raise the volumes on mandated cuts to control bloating inventory situation," Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta says.

Alberta's output targets for this month and next are set at 3.81M bbl/day, only ~75K bbl/day less than before the program was implemented.

Top oil sands producers include SU, CNQ, CVE, PTR, IMO, OTCPK:MEGEF, OTCPK:ATHOF