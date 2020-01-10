Exxon 'explorer of the year' in 2019 as global discoveries rose, study says

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) led the way last year as oil and gas companies discovered a four-year high 12.2B boe from more than 25 discoveries of at least 100M barrels each, says research firm Rystad Energy.

"Exxon Mobil can be declared explorer of the year for a second year in a row thanks to its ongoing efforts and results in Guyana, along with significant investments in Cyprus," Rystad's Palzor Shenga says, and was "exceptional both in terms of discovered volumes and value creation from exploration."

XOM's discoveries account for 9% of the global oil and gas discovered in 2019, although the single largest discovery of the year was BP's find off the coast of Mauritania.

Gazprom's (OTCPK:OGZPY) two finds in the Kara Sea hold ~1.5B boe in combined recoverable resources, with the Dinkov discovery ranked by Rystad as the year's second largest.