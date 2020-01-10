Wells Fargo told to pay $102M in patent judgment

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) says it may appeal a federal jury's verdict that it pay $102.8M to United Services Automobile Association for patent infringement of a mobile deposit system.

Combined with a November jury verdict that said WFC should pay USAA $200M for infringing two other patents, the bank would owe $303M.

USAA says it has pioneered systems to allow its members to deposit checks from nearly anywhere because it does not operate traditional bricks-and-mortar banks and its military customers are all over the world.

WFC says it and other financial institutions license technology from Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK), which is seeking its own court ruling that its technology did not infringe USAA patents.