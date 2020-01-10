Six Flags wraps worst day as analysts absorb bad news

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) fell 17.8% on its worst day ever, after warnings about problems with its China theme parks alongside a disclosure of lower North American attendance.

Analyst updates added to today's downturn. Downgrading to Equal Weight/Hold from a Buy stance were SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and Janney Montgomery Scott.

Janney Montgomery saw a potential dividend risk from the announcement and has its price target at $38 (now representing 6% upside after today's tumble).

SunTrust slashed its target to $36 from $54.

Wells Fargo, which had cut to Equal Weight from Overweight just yesterday, went ahead and cut to Underweight today. It's lowered its price target to $38 from $42.