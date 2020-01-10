Worldwide box office hits new high in 2019 - Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ:SCOR) has crunched the numbers and declared 2019's worldwide box office as the best ever.

Global receipts will exceed $42B for the first time ever, the measurement firm said, paced by international box office that will cross $30B for the first time (to $31.1B).

That's due to growth in the "vast majority" of top international territories, including China, Japan, South Korea and France among others.

North America had its second-biggest year ever, but crossed the $11B mark for the fifth straight year, landing at $11.4B, Comscore says. That's due to a strong second half making up some ground.

It's all thanks to a year of worldwide blockbusters, including Avengers: Endgame, The Lion King, Frozen 2, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Captain Marvel.

There are widespread expectations for a box-office pullback this year as the streaming battles become a world war.

