Iran admits to shooting down jetliner

For days, Iran's government had denied responsibility for the crash of a Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737-800 near Tehran, though it's now calling the incident that killed 176 people a "disastrous mistake."

The country's air defenses were fired in error while on alert after Iranian missile strikes targeted U.S. bases in Iraq.

Local officials had previously pointed to an engine failure as the crash. The plane's turbines were made by CFM International, a joint venture between General Electric (NYSE:GE) and France's Safran (OTCPK:SAFRY).

As apologies are issued, protests against authorities are spreading across Iran including in the capital Tehran, Shiraz, Esfahan, Hamedan and Orumiyeh.