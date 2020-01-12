Greenshoe ups Aramco IPO to record $29.4B

Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) has exercised its "greenshoe option" to sell an additional 450M shares, raising the size of its initial public offering to a record $29.4B.

"No additional shares are being offered into the market today and the stabilizing manager will not hold any shares in the company as a result of exercise of the over-allotment option," Aramco said in a statement.

The oil giant initially raised a then-record $25.6B in its IPO in December by selling 3B shares at 32 riyals ($8.53).