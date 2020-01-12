Apple aims to become 'closed-loop' manufacturer

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is planning to become a "closed-loop" manufacturer that does not rely on the mining industry and is going some of the way with its "Daisy" robot.

The device breaks apart 200 iPhones per hour so that 14 minerals, including lithium, can be extracted and recycled. Another example is the use of completely recycled aluminum in the 2018 MacBook Air and Mac mini.

With the rising popularity of electric vehicles, newly mined minerals will be needed on an even larger scale, and Apple still recognizes that reality.

"We're not necessarily competing with the folks who mine," said Lisa Jackson, the company's head of environment, policy and social. "There's nothing for miners to fear in this development."