U.S., China agree to semi-annual reform talks

The U.S. and China have agreed to semiannual talks to push for economic reform and resolve disputes, borrowing from a format from previous administrations that Trump trade officials had once derided, WSJ reports.

The effort is set to be announced on Jan. 15 as part of the signing of a "Phase One" trade deal that includes Chinese purchases of American goods and some reforms to China's economic system.

The U.S. China Comprehensive Economic Dialogue will be headed by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, among other senior officials.