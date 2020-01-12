Shaw Communications Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, January 13th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.34 (-5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$1.38B (+1.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, SJR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.