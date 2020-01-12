Woodward to merge with Hexcel in $6.4B stock deal

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) agrees to combine with Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) in an all-stock merger, creating an aerospace and defense supplier with more than $5B in revenue and ~$1B of free cash flow in the first full fiscal year.

Hexcel shareholders will get 0.625 share of Woodward common stock for each share of Hexcel stock.

Values each HXL share at ~$76.23 based on Woodward's closing price on Friday, or ~4.5% premium to Hexcel's last closing price.

Woodward will boost its quarterly cash dividend to 28 cents per share.

Sees more than $125M of annual cost synergies realized by second full fiscal year post-closing.

Nick Stanage, chairman, CEO and president of Hexcel, will serve as CEO of the combined company. Tom Gendron, chairman, CEO and president of Woodward, will serve as executive chairman of the combined company until the first anniversary of the closing of the merger, at which time he'll be non-executive chairman.

At the second anniversary of the merger close, Gendron steps down as chairman, and Stanage will assume the role of chairman in addition to his CEO responsibilities.

The combined company intends to pursue an investment-grade rating, a competitive dividend yield with an initial target of 1%, and deploy cash toward acquisitions and share repurchases, including an expected $1.5B share repurchase program within 18 months of closing.

The companies expect the merger to close in Q3 2020.