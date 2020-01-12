Moderna expands pipeline after accumulation of positive data

Citing positive data from six early-stage studies in its infectious disease portfolio that, it says, builds on the clinical validation of systemic delivery of mRNA, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has added two programs to its pipeline.

Candidate mRNA-6231: encodes a long-acting selective IL-2 to preferentially expand regulatory T cells that suppress immune activity in autoimmune diseases.

Candidate mRNA-6981: encodes PD-L1 to treat autoimmune disease, initially to be developed in autoimmune hepatitis.

The company has 21 mRNA candidates in its pipeline, including 13 in clinical trials.

#JPM20